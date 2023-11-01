On deck for the Florida Gators (5-3) is a game versus the Richmond Spiders, beginning at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.

Upcoming Florida games

Florida's next matchup information

Opponent: Richmond Spiders

December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Location: FLA Live Arena

FLA Live Arena Broadcast: SEC Network

Top Florida players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Walter Clayton Jr. 8 16.9 4.0 3.8 1.9 0.9 47.0% (47-100) 36.7% (18-49) Riley Kugel 8 13.9 4.3 2.0 1.6 0.3 43.3% (42-97) 36.8% (14-38) Tyrese Samuel 8 13.8 7.6 1.9 1.5 1.0 60.6% (43-71) 16.7% (1-6) Alex Condon 8 8.9 6.1 1.1 0.4 1.0 50.0% (24-48) 36.4% (4-11) Will Richard 8 8.3 3.5 1.6 0.8 0.3 34.5% (19-55) 30.0% (9-30)

