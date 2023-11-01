Buy Tickets for Florida Atlantic Owls Basketball Games
A game at home versus the Florida International Panthers is up next for the Florida Atlantic Owls (7-2), on Wednesday, December 13 at 7:00 PM ET.
Upcoming Florida Atlantic games
Florida Atlantic's next matchup information
- Opponent: Florida International Panthers
- Day/Time: December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: FAU Arena
- Broadcast: ESPN+
Top Florida Atlantic players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Vladislav Goldin
|9
|16.2
|6.8
|0.7
|0.8
|2.0
|73.7% (56-76)
|-
|Johnell Davis
|9
|14.2
|7.0
|1.9
|1.6
|0.4
|47.4% (45-95)
|48.5% (16-33)
|Alijah Martin
|9
|13.4
|4.7
|1.2
|1.8
|0.1
|39.2% (40-102)
|33.3% (20-60)
|Bryan Greenlee
|9
|8.3
|2.0
|3.8
|1.1
|0.0
|43.5% (27-62)
|37.5% (12-32)
|Jalen Gaffney
|9
|7.3
|3.8
|3.6
|0.4
|0.0
|48.9% (22-45)
|52.9% (9-17)
