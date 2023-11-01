Buy Tickets for Bethune-Cookman Wildcats Women's Basketball Games
A matchup at home versus the Warner Royals is next on the schedule for the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats women (4-3), on Saturday, December 9 at 2:00 PM ET.
Upcoming Bethune-Cookman games
Bethune-Cookman's next matchup information
- Opponent: Warner Royals
- Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Location: Moore Gymnasium
Top Bethune-Cookman players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Chanel Wilson
|7
|15.4
|4.6
|3.4
|1.3
|0.0
|36.4% (39-107)
|23.7% (9-38)
|Kerrighan Dunn
|7
|9.7
|5.0
|1.0
|2.4
|0.1
|33.8% (25-74)
|31.0% (9-29)
|Chanelle McDonald
|7
|8.6
|4.0
|0.6
|0.6
|0.4
|49.0% (25-51)
|-
|O'Mariyah Tucker
|7
|7.3
|3.4
|0.4
|1.1
|0.7
|44.7% (17-38)
|47.1% (8-17)
|D'Shantae Edwards
|7
|6.4
|2.9
|1.1
|1.3
|0.0
|41.9% (13-31)
|-
