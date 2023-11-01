On deck for the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (4-4) is a matchup away versus the South Carolina State Bulldogs, starting at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.

Upcoming Bethune-Cookman games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 South Carolina State A 2:00 PM
Sat, Dec 16 Purdue Fort Wayne A 7:00 PM
Wed, Dec 20 Chicago State A 8:00 PM
Fri, Dec 29 UCF A 7:00 PM
Sun, Dec 31 Mississippi State A 3:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Florida A&M H 4:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Grambling H 4:00 PM
Mon, Jan 15 Southern H 7:30 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Mississippi Valley State A 7:00 PM
Mon, Jan 22 UAPB A 8:30 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Jackson State H 4:00 PM
Mon, Jan 29 Alcorn State H 7:30 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Alabama State A 3:30 PM
Mon, Feb 5 Alabama A&M A 8:00 PM
Sat, Feb 10 Prairie View A&M H 4:00 PM

Bethune-Cookman's next matchup information

  • Opponent: South Carolina State Bulldogs
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Location: Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
  • Broadcast: ESPN+

Top Bethune-Cookman players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Zion Harmon 8 16.9 2.4 4.1 1.8 0.0 43.5% (47-108) 26.9% (14-52)
Jakobi Heady 8 14.1 4.4 1.3 1.9 0.5 47.8% (44-92) 32.6% (14-43)
Dhashon Dyson 8 12.8 3.1 1.5 2.6 0.0 33.3% (37-111) 25.0% (11-44)
Reggie Ward Jr. 8 10.4 4.3 0.5 1.5 0.3 62.3% (33-53) 30.0% (3-10)
Elijah Hulsewe 7 6.7 4.9 0.6 0.3 0.4 46.3% (19-41) -

