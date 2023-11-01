Buy Tickets for Bethune-Cookman Wildcats Basketball Games
On deck for the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (4-4) is a matchup away versus the South Carolina State Bulldogs, starting at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.
Upcoming Bethune-Cookman games
Bethune-Cookman's next matchup information
- Opponent: South Carolina State Bulldogs
- Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Location: Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center
- Broadcast: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Sportsbook promo codes
Top Bethune-Cookman players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Zion Harmon
|8
|16.9
|2.4
|4.1
|1.8
|0.0
|43.5% (47-108)
|26.9% (14-52)
|Jakobi Heady
|8
|14.1
|4.4
|1.3
|1.9
|0.5
|47.8% (44-92)
|32.6% (14-43)
|Dhashon Dyson
|8
|12.8
|3.1
|1.5
|2.6
|0.0
|33.3% (37-111)
|25.0% (11-44)
|Reggie Ward Jr.
|8
|10.4
|4.3
|0.5
|1.5
|0.3
|62.3% (33-53)
|30.0% (3-10)
|Elijah Hulsewe
|7
|6.7
|4.9
|0.6
|0.3
|0.4
|46.3% (19-41)
|-
