Bethune-Cookman team leaders
|Player
|Games
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|Zion Harmon
|7
|14.6
|1.9
|3.6
|1.7
|0.0
|Jakobi Heady
|7
|14.1
|4.6
|1.4
|1.7
|0.4
|Reggie Ward Jr.
|7
|11.9
|4.7
|0.6
|1.7
|0.3
|Dhashon Dyson
|7
|11.3
|3.1
|1.6
|2.7
|0.0
|Elijah Hulsewe
|6
|7.5
|5.3
|0.5
|0.3
|0.5
|Damani McEntire
|7
|3.9
|3.4
|2.0
|3.3
|0.4
|Seneca Willoughby
|7
|3.7
|2.1
|1.6
|1.1
|0.0
|Dondre Watson
|4
|5.0
|5.3
|0.0
|1.0
|0.8
|Derek Carter-Hollinger Jr.
|4
|5.0
|2.8
|0.5
|0.3
|0.3
|James Henderson Jr.
|6
|2.3
|4.7
|0.2
|0.7
|0.7
Bethune-Cookman season stats
- Bethune-Cookman has won three games so far this season (3-4).
- The Wildcats are 3-0 at home, 0-2 on the road and 0-2 in neutral-site games this year.
- On November 20, Bethune-Cookman claimed its signature win of the season, a 79-73 victory over the Charleston Southern Buccaneers, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 358) in the RPI rankings.
- This year, the Wildcats have not played against a team ranked in the AP's Top 25.
- Looking at the AP's Top 25, Bethune-Cookman has one game remaining versus ranked teams in 2023-24.
Upcoming Bethune-Cookman games
|Date
|Opponent
|H/A
|Time (ET)
|Fri, Dec 1
|Incarnate Word
|H
|7:00 PM
|Sat, Dec 9
|South Carolina State
|A
|2:00 PM
|Sat, Dec 16
|Purdue Fort Wayne
|A
|7:00 PM
|Wed, Dec 20
|Chicago State
|A
|8:00 PM
|Fri, Dec 29
|UCF
|A
|7:00 PM
