Bethune-Cookman team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Zion Harmon 7 14.6 1.9 3.6 1.7 0.0 Jakobi Heady 7 14.1 4.6 1.4 1.7 0.4 Reggie Ward Jr. 7 11.9 4.7 0.6 1.7 0.3 Dhashon Dyson 7 11.3 3.1 1.6 2.7 0.0 Elijah Hulsewe 6 7.5 5.3 0.5 0.3 0.5 Damani McEntire 7 3.9 3.4 2.0 3.3 0.4 Seneca Willoughby 7 3.7 2.1 1.6 1.1 0.0 Dondre Watson 4 5.0 5.3 0.0 1.0 0.8 Derek Carter-Hollinger Jr. 4 5.0 2.8 0.5 0.3 0.3 James Henderson Jr. 6 2.3 4.7 0.2 0.7 0.7

Bethune-Cookman season stats

Bethune-Cookman has won three games so far this season (3-4).

The Wildcats are 3-0 at home, 0-2 on the road and 0-2 in neutral-site games this year.

On November 20, Bethune-Cookman claimed its signature win of the season, a 79-73 victory over the Charleston Southern Buccaneers, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 358) in the RPI rankings.

This year, the Wildcats have not played against a team ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Looking at the AP's Top 25, Bethune-Cookman has one game remaining versus ranked teams in 2023-24.

Upcoming Bethune-Cookman games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Fri, Dec 1 Incarnate Word H 7:00 PM Sat, Dec 9 South Carolina State A 2:00 PM Sat, Dec 16 Purdue Fort Wayne A 7:00 PM Wed, Dec 20 Chicago State A 8:00 PM Fri, Dec 29 UCF A 7:00 PM

