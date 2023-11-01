Where to Get Baker Mayfield Buccaneers Jerseys, Youth Jerseys, Sweatshirts, & Other Merchandise
Baker Mayfield 2023 Stats
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Comp. %
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Pass Yards/Att.
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|197
|305
|64.6%
|2,143
|14
|5
|7.0
|38
|134
|0
Mayfield Game by Game Stats
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Vikings
|21
|34
|173
|2
|0
|8
|11
|0
|Week 2
|Bears
|26
|34
|317
|1
|0
|6
|17
|0
|Week 3
|Eagles
|15
|25
|146
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Week 4
|@Saints
|25
|32
|246
|3
|1
|8
|31
|0
|Week 6
|Lions
|19
|37
|206
|0
|1
|2
|6
|0
|Week 7
|Falcons
|27
|42
|275
|1
|1
|3
|32
|0
|Week 8
|@Bills
|25
|42
|237
|2
|0
|3
|19
|0
|Week 9
|@Texans
|21
|30
|265
|2
|0
|4
|4
|0
|Week 10
|Titans
|18
|29
|278
|2
|1
|3
|12
|0
Baker Mayfield's Next Game
- Matchup: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at San Francisco 49ers
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Date: November 19, 2023
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: 49ers -11.5
- Over/Under: 41.5 points
