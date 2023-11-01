Are you a huge fan of Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers? Prove it. Show your support for your favorite player and team with officially licensed gear like jerseys, T-shirts, hats, and more. Find out more below!

Baker Mayfield 2023 Stats

Pass Comp. Pass Att. Comp. % Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Pass Yards/Att. Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs 197 305 64.6% 2,143 14 5 7.0 38 134 0

Mayfield Game by Game Stats

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 @Vikings 21 34 173 2 0 8 11 0 Week 2 Bears 26 34 317 1 0 6 17 0 Week 3 Eagles 15 25 146 1 1 1 2 0 Week 4 @Saints 25 32 246 3 1 8 31 0 Week 6 Lions 19 37 206 0 1 2 6 0 Week 7 Falcons 27 42 275 1 1 3 32 0 Week 8 @Bills 25 42 237 2 0 3 19 0 Week 9 @Texans 21 30 265 2 0 4 4 0 Week 10 Titans 18 29 278 2 1 3 12 0

Baker Mayfield's Next Game

Matchup: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at San Francisco 49ers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at San Francisco 49ers Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Date: November 19, 2023

November 19, 2023 TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch on Fubo! Favorite: 49ers -11.5

49ers -11.5 Over/Under: 41.5 points

