Antoine Winfield Jr. 2023 Stats

Tackles TFL Sacks INT Pass Def. 55 2.0 2.0 1 7

Winfield Game by Game Stats

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Vikings 1.0 0.0 8 0 1 Week 2 Bears 0.0 0.0 3 0 2 Week 3 Eagles 0.0 0.0 11 0 0 Week 4 @Saints 1.0 2.0 9 0 1 Week 6 Lions 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 7 Falcons 0.0 0.0 7 0 1 Week 8 @Bills 0.0 0.0 4 0 1 Week 9 @Texans 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 10 Titans 0.0 0.0 6 1 1

Antoine Winfield Jr.'s Next Game

Matchup: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at San Francisco 49ers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at San Francisco 49ers Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Date: November 19, 2023

November 19, 2023 TV: FOX

Watch on Fubo! Favorite: 49ers -11.5

49ers -11.5 Over/Under: 41.5 points

