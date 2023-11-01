Where to Get Antoine Winfield Jr. Buccaneers Jerseys, Youth Jerseys, Sweatshirts, & Other Merchandise
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 6:31 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Before Antoine Winfield Jr. and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hit the gridiron, show your support with officially licensed jerseys, T-shirts, hats, and other apparel.
Antoine Winfield Jr. 2023 Stats
|Tackles
|TFL
|Sacks
|INT
|Pass Def.
|55
|2.0
|2.0
|1
|7
Winfield Game by Game Stats
|Week
|Opponent
|Sacks
|TFL
|Tackles
|INTs
|PD
|Week 1
|@Vikings
|1.0
|0.0
|8
|0
|1
|Week 2
|Bears
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|0
|2
|Week 3
|Eagles
|0.0
|0.0
|11
|0
|0
|Week 4
|@Saints
|1.0
|2.0
|9
|0
|1
|Week 6
|Lions
|0.0
|0.0
|4
|0
|0
|Week 7
|Falcons
|0.0
|0.0
|7
|0
|1
|Week 8
|@Bills
|0.0
|0.0
|4
|0
|1
|Week 9
|@Texans
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 10
|Titans
|0.0
|0.0
|6
|1
|1
Antoine Winfield Jr.'s Next Game
- Matchup: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at San Francisco 49ers
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Date: November 19, 2023
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: FOX
