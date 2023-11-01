Before Antoine Winfield Jr. and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hit the gridiron, show your support with officially licensed jerseys, T-shirts, hats, and other apparel. Below, you can find more details on the newest gear, along with a breakdown of Winfield's numbers.

Antoine Winfield Jr. 2023 Stats

Tackles TFL Sacks INT Pass Def.
55 2.0 2.0 1 7

Winfield Game by Game Stats

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD
Week 1 @Vikings 1.0 0.0 8 0 1
Week 2 Bears 0.0 0.0 3 0 2
Week 3 Eagles 0.0 0.0 11 0 0
Week 4 @Saints 1.0 2.0 9 0 1
Week 6 Lions 0.0 0.0 4 0 0
Week 7 Falcons 0.0 0.0 7 0 1
Week 8 @Bills 0.0 0.0 4 0 1
Week 9 @Texans 0.0 0.0 3 0 0
Week 10 Titans 0.0 0.0 6 1 1

Antoine Winfield Jr.'s Next Game

  • Matchup: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at San Francisco 49ers
  • Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Date: November 19, 2023
  • TV: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
  • Favorite: 49ers -11.5
  • Over/Under: 41.5 points

