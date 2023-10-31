Florida High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Sumter County This Week
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have 2023 high school football action in Sumter County, Florida this week, and info on how to stream these games is available in this article.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Sumter County, Florida High School Football Games This Week
Tuesday
Braden River High School at Wildwood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 31
- Location: Wildwood, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
The Villages High School at Wiregrass Ranch High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Wesley Chapel, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.