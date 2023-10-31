Markelle Fultz and his Orlando Magic teammates will take the court versus the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET.

In his most recent time out, a 106-103 loss to the Lakers, Fultz totaled 14 points, eight assists and two blocks.

In this article, we dig into Fultz's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Markelle Fultz Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Points Prop: Over 12.5 (+102)

Over 12.5 (+102) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (+116)

Over 3.5 (+116) Assists Prop: Over 5.5 (-143)

Clippers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Clippers conceded 113.1 points per game last season, 12th in the league.

On the boards, the Clippers allowed 43.1 rebounds per game last season, 13th in the league in that category.

Looking at assists, the Clippers were 10th in the NBA defensively last year, allowing 25 per contest.

On defense, the Clippers allowed 12.2 made three-pointers per contest last season, 12th in the NBA.

Markelle Fultz vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/18/2023 35 28 6 4 1 1 4 12/7/2022 28 1 2 4 0 0 0

