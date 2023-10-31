Magic vs. Clippers Injury Report Today - October 31
Ahead of a matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers (2-1), the Orlando Magic (2-1) will be keeping their eye on just one player on the injury report. The game starts at 10:30 PM ET on Tuesday, October 31 at Crypto.com Arena.
Magic vs Clippers Additional Info
Orlando Magic Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Kevon Harris
|SG
|Questionable
|Knee
Los Angeles Clippers Injury Report Today
Clippers Injuries: Brandon Boston Jr.: Out (Quadricep), Terance Mann: Out (Ankle), Ivica Zubac: Questionable (Thigh), Norman Powell: Questionable (Foot)
Magic vs. Clippers Game Info
- When: Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV: BSSC and BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Magic vs. Clippers Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Clippers
|-7.5
|220.5
