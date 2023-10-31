Ahead of a matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers (2-1), the Orlando Magic (2-1) will be keeping their eye on just one player on the injury report. The game starts at 10:30 PM ET on Tuesday, October 31 at Crypto.com Arena.

Magic vs Clippers Additional Info

Orlando Magic Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kevon Harris SG Questionable Knee

Los Angeles Clippers Injury Report Today

Clippers Injuries: Brandon Boston Jr.: Out (Quadricep), Terance Mann: Out (Ankle), Ivica Zubac: Questionable (Thigh), Norman Powell: Questionable (Foot)

Magic vs. Clippers Game Info

When: Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: BSSC and BSFL

Magic vs. Clippers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Clippers -7.5 220.5

