How to Watch the Knicks vs. Cavaliers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 31
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 1:35 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Cleveland Cavaliers (1-2) go up against the New York Knicks (1-2) at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 31, 2023.
Knicks vs. Cavaliers Game Info
- When: Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Knicks vs Cavaliers Additional Info
|Knicks vs Cavaliers Injury Report
|Knicks vs Cavaliers Prediction
|Knicks vs Cavaliers Odds/Over/Under
|Knicks vs Cavaliers Betting Trends & Stats
Knicks Stats Insights
- The Knicks shot 47% from the field last season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 46.8% the Cavaliers allowed to opponents.
- New York went 29-15 when it shot higher than 46.8% from the field.
- The Knicks were the second-ranked rebounding team in the NBA, and the Cavaliers ranked 25th.
- Last year, the 116 points per game the Knicks averaged were 9.1 more points than the Cavaliers gave up (106.9).
- New York had a 39-23 record last season when putting up more than 106.9 points.
Cavaliers Stats Insights
- The Cavaliers shot 48.8% from the field, 2.6% higher than the 46.2% the Knicks' opponents shot last season.
- Cleveland compiled a 39-19 straight up record in games it shot above 46.2% from the field.
- The Cavaliers were the 25th-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA. The Knicks finished third.
- The Cavaliers' 112.3 points per game last year were just 0.8 fewer points than the 113.1 the Knicks allowed to opponents.
- Cleveland went 33-12 last season when it scored more than 113.1 points.
Knicks Home & Away Comparison
- The Knicks put up 117.3 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 2.5 more points than they averaged on the road (114.8).
- In 2022-23, New York ceded 113 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, it allowed 113.2.
- In home games, the Knicks averaged 0.7 fewer three-pointers per game (12.3) than in away games (13). However, they owned a better three-point percentage at home (35.7%) compared to in road games (35.1%).
Cavaliers Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23, the Cavaliers scored 1.9 more points per game at home (113.2) than on the road (111.3).
- In 2022-23, the Cavaliers gave up 3.8 fewer points per game at home (105) than on the road (108.8).
- At home, the Cavaliers drained 11.9 3-pointers per game last season, 0.6 more than they averaged on the road (11.3). However, their 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (36.6%) than away (36.8%).
Knicks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|-
|-
|-
Cavaliers Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jarrett Allen
|Out
|Ankle
|Caris LeVert
|Questionable
|Hamstring
|Ricky Rubio
|Out
|Personal
|Donovan Mitchell
|Questionable
|Hamstring
|Darius Garland
|Out
|Hamstring
|Ty Jerome
|Out
|Ankle
