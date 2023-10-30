Wendell Carter Jr. and his Orlando Magic teammates will face the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday at 10:30 PM ET.

In a 102-97 win over the Trail Blazers (his most recent game) Carter produced eight points and nine rebounds.

We're going to examine Carter's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good predictions.

Wendell Carter Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Points Prop: Over 11.5 (-125)

Over 11.5 (-125) Rebounds Prop: Over 8.5 (-122)

Over 8.5 (-122) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+176)

Lakers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Conceding 116.6 points per contest last year made the Lakers the 20th-ranked squad in the league on defense.

On the boards, the Lakers conceded 44.9 rebounds per contest last season, 25th in the league in that category.

Looking at assists, the Lakers gave up 25.7 per game last season, ranking them 15th in the league.

The Lakers were the 18th-ranked team in the league in terms of allowing three-pointers last year, giving up 12.5 makes per contest.

Wendell Carter Jr. vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/19/2023 33 16 11 0 2 0 1 12/27/2022 19 15 3 4 2 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.