The Tampa Bay Lightning's upcoming contest versus the Seattle Kraken is scheduled for Monday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Steven Stamkos find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Steven Stamkos score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +160 (Bet $10 to win $16.00 if he scores a goal)

Stamkos stats and insights

  • In two of six games this season, Stamkos has scored, including one game with multiple goals.
  • He has not played against the Kraken yet this season.
  • He has one goal on the power play, and also four assists.
  • He takes two shots per game, and converts 18.8% of them.

Kraken defensive stats

  • The Kraken have given up 30 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 27th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Kraken have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17 hits and 15.7 blocked shots per game.

Lightning vs. Kraken game info

  • Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and ROOT Sports NW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

