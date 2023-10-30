For people looking to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Seattle Kraken on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, is Nikita Kucherov a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We break it all down in the piece below.

Will Nikita Kucherov score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +145 (Bet $10 to win $14.50 if he scores a goal)

Kucherov stats and insights

In three of eight games this season, Kucherov has scored -- and three times he scored multiple goals.

He has not played against the Kraken yet this season.

On the power play he has three goals, plus three assists.

He has a 20% shooting percentage, attempting 3.8 shots per game.

Kraken defensive stats

On defense, the Kraken are conceding 30 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 27th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Kraken have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17 hits and 15.7 blocked shots per game.

Lightning vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, BSSUN, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

