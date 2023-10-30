Mikhail Sergachev will be among those in action Monday when his Tampa Bay Lightning play the Seattle Kraken at Amalie Arena. Does a wager on Sergachev intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Mikhail Sergachev vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -105)

Sergachev Season Stats Insights

In 8 games this season, Sergachev has a plus-minus rating of -6, while averaging 22:57 on the ice per game.

Sergachev has yet to score a goal this year through eight games played.

In four of eight games this year, Sergachev has recorded a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

In four of eight games this year, Sergachev has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Sergachev's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 56.1% that he goes over.

The implied probability of Sergachev going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 51.2%.

Sergachev Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken have conceded 30 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 27th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-10) ranks 29th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 8 Games 2 5 Points 2 0 Goals 0 5 Assists 2

