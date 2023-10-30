Markelle Fultz and his Orlando Magic teammates will take the court versus the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday at 10:30 PM ET.

Fultz, in his most recent action, had eight points and six assists in a 102-97 win over the Trail Blazers.

In this piece we'll break down Fultz's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Markelle Fultz Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Points Prop: Over 12.5 (-108)

Over 12.5 (-108) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-108)

Over 3.5 (-108) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (-143)

Lakers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Lakers were 20th in the league last season, allowing 116.6 points per contest.

Conceding 44.9 rebounds per game last year, the Lakers were 25th in the NBA in that category.

Looking at assists, the Lakers conceded 25.7 per contest last season, ranking them 15th in the NBA.

Allowing 12.5 made three-pointers per game last year, the Lakers were 18th in the league in that category.

Markelle Fultz vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/19/2023 34 12 3 10 1 0 1 12/27/2022 28 16 3 3 1 2 2

