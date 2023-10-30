The Orlando Magic (2-0) will be monitoring just one player on the injury report as they prepare for their Monday, October 30 matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers (1-2) at Crypto.com Arena, which starts at 10:30 PM ET.

Orlando Magic Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kevon Harris SG Questionable Knee

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today

Lakers Injuries: Jarred Vanderbilt: Out (Heel), Jalen Hood-Schifino: Out (Knee), Cameron Reddish: Questionable (Foot)

Magic vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: SportsNet LA and BSFL

Magic vs. Lakers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Lakers -2.5 220.5

