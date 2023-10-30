The Los Angeles Lakers (1-2) take on the Orlando Magic (2-0) as just 2.5-point favorites on Monday, October 30, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET on SportsNet LA and BSFL. The matchup has an over/under of 220.5 points.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Magic vs. Lakers Odds & Info

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: SportsNet LA and BSFL

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Lakers -2.5 220.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Magic Betting Records & Stats

Orlando combined with its opponents to score more than 220.5 points in 50 of 82 games last season.

Last season, Magic games resulted in an average scoring total of 225.4, which is 4.9 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

The Magic compiled a 45-36-0 ATS record last season.

Orlando was underdogs 62 times last season and won 24, or 38.7%, of those games.

The Magic had a record of 18-32 in games where oddsmakers had them as underdogs of at least +125 on the moneyline.

Orlando has a 44.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Additional Magic Insights & Trends

Against the spread last season, the Magic had better results on the road (23-18-0) than at home (22-18-0).

Orlando's games went above the over/under more frequently at home (23 times out of 41) than on the road (18 of 41) last season.

The Magic put up 111.4 points per game last season, 5.2 fewer points than the 116.6 the Lakers allowed.

Orlando went 17-6 versus the spread and 15-9 overall when scoring more than 116.6 points last season.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Magic vs. Lakers Point Insights (Last Season)

Magic Lakers 111.4 Points Scored (PG) 117.2 26 NBA Rank (PPG) 6 17-6 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 31-18 15-9 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 34-15 114 Points Allowed (PG) 116.6 15 NBA Rank (PAPG) 20 37-14 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 23-7 30-22 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 24-6

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.