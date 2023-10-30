The Los Angeles Lakers (1-2) go head to head with the Orlando Magic (2-0) at 10:30 PM ET on Monday, October 30, 2023. The matchup airs on SportsNet LA and BSFL.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Magic vs. Lakers matchup.

Magic vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA and BSFL

SportsNet LA and BSFL Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Magic vs. Lakers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Lakers Moneyline Magic Moneyline BetMGM Lakers (-2.5) 220.5 -150 +125 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Magic vs Lakers Additional Info

Magic vs. Lakers Betting Trends

The Lakers put up 117.2 points per game last season (sixth in league) while giving up 116.6 per contest (20th in NBA). They had a +47 scoring differential.

The Magic's -210 scoring differential last season (outscored by 2.6 points per game) was a result of scoring 111.4 points per game (26th in the NBA) while giving up 114 per outing (15th in the league).

The two teams combined to score 228.6 points per game last season, 8.1 more points than the point total for this matchup.

These two teams allowed a combined 230.6 points per game last year, 10.1 more points than the over/under for this matchup.

Los Angeles won 41 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 41 times.

Orlando went 45-36-0 ATS last season.

Magic and Lakers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Magic +35000 +8000 - Lakers +1400 +750 -

