The Las Vegas Raiders (3-4) will work to defy oddsmakers when they square off against the Detroit Lions (5-2) on Monday, October 30, 2023 as an 8.5-point underdog. A point total of 46 has been set for this game.

Take a look at the betting trends and insights for the Lions as they prepare for this matchup against the Raiders. The betting trends and insights for the Raiders can be seen below before you wager on their matchup against Lions.

Lions vs. Raiders Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Detroit Moneyline Las Vegas Moneyline BetMGM Lions (-8.5) 46 -400 +320 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Lions (-7.5) 45.5 -370 +295 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Detroit vs. Las Vegas Game Info

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan

Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan TV Info: ABC/ESPN

Lions vs. Raiders Betting Insights

Detroit's ATS record is 5-2-0 this season.

The Lions are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as an 8.5-point favorite or greater this year.

Detroit games with a set total have hit the over four times this season (57.1%).

Las Vegas has beaten the spread three times in seven games.

A pair of Las Vegas seven games in 2023 have gone over the point total.

Lions Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Jahmyr Gibbs - - 65.5 (-115) - 27.5 (-115) - Jared Goff 274.5 (-115) - - - - - Sam LaPorta - - - - 44.5 (-115) - Josh Reynolds - - - - 34.5 (-115) - Amon-Ra St. Brown - - - - 85.5 (-115) - Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

