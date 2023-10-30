The Tampa Bay Lightning (4-2-2) take on the Seattle Kraken (2-5-2) at Amalie Arena on Monday, October 30 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSUN, and ROOT Sports NW. The Lightning took down the San Jose Sharks 6-0 in their last outing, while the Kraken are coming off a 3-2 loss to the Florida Panthers.

Lightning vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

ESPN+, BSSUN, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Lightning (-165) Kraken (+135) 6.5 Lightning (-1.5)

Lightning Betting Insights

The Lightning have put together a 3-1 record when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

Tampa Bay has played as a moneyline favorite of -165 or shorter in only one game this season, and won.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Lightning's implied win probability is 62.3%.

In five of eight matches this season, Tampa Bay and its opponent have combined to finish above 6.5 goals.

Lightning vs Kraken Additional Info

Lightning vs. Kraken Rankings

Lightning Total (Rank) Kraken Total (Rank) 29 (9th) Goals 20 (22nd) 24 (12th) Goals Allowed 30 (27th) 9 (4th) Power Play Goals 5 (16th) 1 (1st) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 5 (12th)

Lightning Advanced Stats

The Lightning net the ninth-most goals in the league, averaging 3.6 per game for a total of 29 this season.

The Lightning rank 12th in total goals against, conceding three goals per game (24 total) in league action.

With a +5 goal differential, they're ranked ninth-best in the league.

