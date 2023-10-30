The Tampa Bay Lightning (4-2-2) will host the Seattle Kraken (2-5-2) on Monday, with the Lightning coming off a victory and the Kraken off a defeat.

Tune in to watch the Lightning and Kraken meet on ESPN+, BSSUN, and ROOT Sports NW.

Lightning vs Kraken Game Info

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and ROOT Sports NW

Lightning Stats

Lightning Stats

The Lightning rank 12th in goals against, giving up 24 total goals (three per game) in league action.

The Lightning score the ninth-most goals in the league (29 total, 3.6 per game).

Over on the defensive end, the Lightning have allowed 2.8 goals per game (22 total) in those 10 outings.

They have totaled 29 goals during that time.

Lightning Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Nikita Kucherov 8 6 5 11 9 4 0% Brayden Point 8 2 8 10 2 2 46.6% Victor Hedman 8 1 8 9 6 1 - Steven Stamkos 6 3 5 8 2 1 42.6% Brandon Hagel 8 5 3 8 1 2 50%

Kraken Stats

The Kraken's total of 30 goals given up (3.3 per game) is 27th in the league.

With 20 goals (2.2 per game), the Kraken have the league's 22nd-ranked offense.

On the defensive end, the Kraken have allowed 3.0 goals per game (27 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 2.2 goals per game (20 total) over that span.

Kraken Key Players