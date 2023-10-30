How to Watch the Lightning vs. Kraken Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 30
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Lightning (4-2-2) will host the Seattle Kraken (2-5-2) on Monday, with the Lightning coming off a victory and the Kraken off a defeat.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Tune in to watch the Lightning and Kraken meet on ESPN+, BSSUN, and ROOT Sports NW.
Lightning Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Lightning vs Kraken Additional Info
|Lightning vs Kraken Odds/Over/Under
|Lightning vs Kraken Prediction
|Lightning vs Kraken Betting Trends & Stats
|Lightning vs Kraken Player Props
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Lightning Stats & Trends
- The Lightning rank 12th in goals against, giving up 24 total goals (three per game) in league action.
- The Lightning score the ninth-most goals in the league (29 total, 3.6 per game).
- Over on the defensive end, the Lightning have allowed 2.8 goals per game (22 total) in those 10 outings.
- They have totaled 29 goals during that time.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Lightning Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nikita Kucherov
|8
|6
|5
|11
|9
|4
|0%
|Brayden Point
|8
|2
|8
|10
|2
|2
|46.6%
|Victor Hedman
|8
|1
|8
|9
|6
|1
|-
|Steven Stamkos
|6
|3
|5
|8
|2
|1
|42.6%
|Brandon Hagel
|8
|5
|3
|8
|1
|2
|50%
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Kraken Stats & Trends
- The Kraken's total of 30 goals given up (3.3 per game) is 27th in the league.
- With 20 goals (2.2 per game), the Kraken have the league's 22nd-ranked offense.
- On the defensive end, the Kraken have allowed 3.0 goals per game (27 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 2.2 goals per game (20 total) over that span.
Kraken Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Vince Dunn
|9
|1
|6
|7
|5
|5
|-
|Oliver Bjorkstrand
|9
|2
|5
|7
|2
|4
|0%
|Jaden Schwartz
|9
|4
|2
|6
|2
|4
|70%
|Jared McCann
|9
|4
|1
|5
|2
|0
|60%
|Will Borgen
|9
|0
|4
|4
|2
|1
|-
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.