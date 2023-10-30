Magic vs. Lakers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - October 30
The Los Angeles Lakers (1-2) take the court against the Orlando Magic (2-0) as just 2.5-point favorites on Monday, October 30, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET on SportsNet LA and BSFL.
Magic vs. Lakers Game Info & Odds
- Date: Monday, October 30, 2023
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA and BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
Magic vs. Lakers Score Prediction
- Prediction: Lakers 112 - Magic 94
Spread & Total Prediction for Magic vs. Lakers
- Pick ATS: Lakers (- 2.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Lakers (-17.9)
- Pick OU:
Under (220.5)
- Computer Predicted Total: 205.5
Magic Performance Insights
- While the Magic ranked in the bottom five in the NBA in points per game last season with 111.4 (fifth-worst), they ranked 15th in the league with 114 points allowed per contest.
- Orlando was 16th in the NBA with 43.2 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, it ranked seventh with 42 rebounds allowed per contest.
- In terms of assists, the Magic averaged only 23.2 dimes per contest (fifth-worst in league).
- With 14.4 turnovers per game, Orlando was 24th in the NBA. It forced 14.1 turnovers per contest, which ranked 10th in the league.
- The Magic made 10.8 treys per game (24th-ranked in NBA) last year, while sporting a 34.6% three-point percentage (24th-ranked).
