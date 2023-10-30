Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat face the Milwaukee Bucks at 8:00 PM ET on Monday.

Last time out, which was on October 27, Butler put up 14 points in a 119-111 loss against the Celtics.

Let's look at the prop bets available for Butler, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Jimmy Butler Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Points Prop: Over 20.5 (-125)

Over 20.5 (-125) Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (-114)

Over 5.5 (-114) Assists Prop: Over 5.5 (+102)

Over 5.5 (+102) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 0.5 (+126)

Bucks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Allowing 113.3 points per contest last year made the Bucks the 14th-ranked team in the league defensively.

The Bucks were the 20th-ranked squad in the league last season, giving up 44.2 boards per game.

Looking at assists, the Bucks conceded 23.9 per contest last season, ranking them fifth in the league.

Conceding 12.1 made three-pointers per game last year, the Bucks were 11th in the league in that category.

Jimmy Butler vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/26/2023 46 42 8 4 3 1 2 4/24/2023 41 56 9 2 3 1 0 4/22/2023 28 30 5 4 4 0 2 4/19/2023 28 25 3 3 2 0 2 4/16/2023 43 35 5 11 0 0 3 2/24/2023 21 23 2 1 1 0 0 2/4/2023 34 32 8 3 1 0 1 1/14/2023 27 16 4 1 0 0 0 1/12/2023 33 17 11 2 0 0 0

