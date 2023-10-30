How to Watch the Heat vs. Bucks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 30
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Bucks (1-1) take the court against the Miami Heat (1-2) on October 30, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Bucks and Heat, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Heat vs. Bucks Game Info
- When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Heat vs Bucks Additional Info
|Bucks vs Heat Injury Report
|Bucks vs Heat Betting Trends & Stats
|Bucks vs Heat Odds/Over/Under
|Bucks vs Heat Prediction
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Heat Stats Insights
- The Heat's 46.0% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.4 percentage points higher than the Bucks allowed to their opponents (45.6%).
- Miami went 29-14 when it shot better than 45.6% from the field.
- The Heat were the 27th-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA. The Bucks finished 11th.
- The Heat scored just 3.8 fewer points per game last year (109.5) than the Bucks gave up (113.3).
- When it scored more than 113.3 points last season, Miami went 19-6.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Heat Home & Away Comparison
- The Heat averaged 111.4 points per game at home last season, and 107.5 away.
- The Heat conceded 110.2 points per game at home last season, and 109.3 away.
- The Heat drained the same number of 3-pointers at home as away (12.0 per game) last season, but they had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.0%) than away (32.9%).
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Heat Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Kevin Love
|Questionable
|Shoulder
|Caleb Martin
|Questionable
|Knee
|Haywood Highsmith
|Out
|Knee
|Bam Adebayo
|Out
|Hip
|Josh Richardson
|Questionable
|Foot
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.