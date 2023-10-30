The Milwaukee Bucks (1-1) take the court against the Miami Heat (1-2) on October 30, 2023.

Heat vs. Bucks Game Info

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

TV: Bally Sports

Heat vs Bucks Additional Info

Heat Stats Insights

The Heat's 46.0% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.4 percentage points higher than the Bucks allowed to their opponents (45.6%).

Miami went 29-14 when it shot better than 45.6% from the field.

The Heat were the 27th-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA. The Bucks finished 11th.

The Heat scored just 3.8 fewer points per game last year (109.5) than the Bucks gave up (113.3).

When it scored more than 113.3 points last season, Miami went 19-6.

Heat Home & Away Comparison

The Heat averaged 111.4 points per game at home last season, and 107.5 away.

The Heat conceded 110.2 points per game at home last season, and 109.3 away.

The Heat drained the same number of 3-pointers at home as away (12.0 per game) last season, but they had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.0%) than away (32.9%).

Heat Injuries