The Milwaukee Bucks (1-1) take on the Miami Heat (1-2) as 5.5-point favorites on Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on BSWI and BSSUN. The matchup has an over/under of 223.5 points.

Heat vs. Bucks Odds & Info

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: BSWI and BSSUN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bucks -5.5 223.5

Heat Betting Records & Stats

Miami played 30 games last season that finished with more than 223.5 points.

Games involving the Heat last year averaged 219.3 points per game, a 4.2-point differential when compared to the over/under for this contest.

The Heat covered 30 times in 82 games with a spread last season.

Miami was underdogs 23 times last season and won seven, or 30.4%, of those games.

Last season, the Heat won one of their eight games when they were an underdog by at least +180 on the moneyline.

Miami has a 35.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Additional Heat Insights & Trends

In 2022-23 against the spread, the Heat had a lower winning percentage at home (.341, 14-27-0 record) than away (.390, 16-25-0).

In 2022-23, a higher percentage of Miami's games finished above the over/under at home (58.5%, 24 of 41) than away (41.5%, 17 of 41).

The Heat scored only 3.8 fewer points per game (109.5) than the Bucks allowed (113.3).

Miami put together a 13-12 ATS record and were 19-6 overall when scoring more than 113.3 points.

Heat vs. Bucks Point Insights (Last Season)

Heat Bucks 109.5 Points Scored (PG) 116.9 30 NBA Rank (PPG) 8 13-12 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 37-18 19-6 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 47-8 109.8 Points Allowed (PG) 113.3 2 NBA Rank (PAPG) 14 26-39 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 26-7 39-26 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 31-2

