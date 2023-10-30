The Milwaukee Bucks (1-0) square off against the Miami Heat (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, October 30, 2023. The matchup airs on BSWI and BSSUN.

Heat vs. Bucks Game Information

Heat Players to Watch

Bam Adebayo averaged 20.4 points, 3.2 assists and 9.2 rebounds last season.

Jimmy Butler put up 22.9 points, 5.9 boards and 5.3 assists last year, shooting 53.9% from the field.

Tyler Herro put up 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists. At the other end, he delivered 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Caleb Martin averaged 9.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists, shooting 46.4% from the field and 35.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Kyle Lowry put up 11.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists, shooting 40.4% from the floor and 34.5% from downtown, with 1.9 made treys per contest.

Bucks Players to Watch

Giannis Antetokounmpo collected 31.1 points last season, plus 11.8 boards and 5.7 assists.

Damian Lillard recorded 32.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 7.3 assists. He sank 46.3% of his shots from the field and 37.1% from beyond the arc, with 4.2 triples per game (second in league).

Brook Lopez's numbers last season were 15.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. He sank 53.1% of his shots from the floor and 37.4% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.7 triples.

Bobby Portis averaged 14.1 points, 9.6 boards and 1.5 assists. He drained 49.6% of his shots from the field and 37.0% from 3-point range, with 1.4 triples per contest.

Malik Beasley's stats last season included 13.4 points, 3.6 boards and 1.7 assists per contest. He sank 39.6% of his shots from the field and 35.9% from 3-point range, with an average of 3.1 triples.

Heat vs. Bucks Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Bucks Heat 116.9 Points Avg. 109.5 113.3 Points Allowed Avg. 109.8 47.3% Field Goal % 46.0% 36.8% Three Point % 34.4%

