The Milwaukee Bucks (1-1) go head to head with the Miami Heat (1-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, October 30, 2023. The matchup airs on BSWI and BSSUN.

Heat vs. Bucks Game Info

Date: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSWI and BSSUN

BSWI and BSSUN Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Heat vs. Bucks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Bucks Moneyline Heat Moneyline BetMGM Bucks (-5.5) 223.5 -225 +180 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Heat vs Bucks Additional Info

Heat vs. Bucks Betting Trends

The Bucks outscored opponents by 3.6 points per game last season (posting 116.9 points per game, eighth in league, and giving up 113.3 per contest, 14th in NBA) and had a +298 scoring differential.

The Heat averaged 109.5 points per game last season (30th in the league) while allowing 109.8 per contest (second in the NBA). They had a -26 scoring differential overall.

These two teams racked up a combined 226.4 points per game last season, 2.9 more points than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these two teams combined to score 223.1 points per game last year, 0.4 fewer points than this contest's total.

Milwaukee covered 44 times in 82 matchups with a spread last season.

Miami compiled a 30-52-0 ATS record last season.

Heat and Bucks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Heat +3000 +1300 - Bucks +400 +175 -

