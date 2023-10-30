Heat vs. Bucks: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - October 30
The Milwaukee Bucks (1-1) go head to head with the Miami Heat (1-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, October 30, 2023. The matchup airs on BSWI and BSSUN.
You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Heat vs. Bucks matchup in this article.
Heat vs. Bucks Game Info
- Date: Monday, October 30, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSWI and BSSUN
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: Fiserv Forum
Heat vs. Bucks Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Bucks Moneyline
|Heat Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Bucks (-5.5)
|223.5
|-225
|+180
Heat vs Bucks Additional Info
Heat vs. Bucks Betting Trends
- The Bucks outscored opponents by 3.6 points per game last season (posting 116.9 points per game, eighth in league, and giving up 113.3 per contest, 14th in NBA) and had a +298 scoring differential.
- The Heat averaged 109.5 points per game last season (30th in the league) while allowing 109.8 per contest (second in the NBA). They had a -26 scoring differential overall.
- These two teams racked up a combined 226.4 points per game last season, 2.9 more points than this matchup's total.
- Opponents of these two teams combined to score 223.1 points per game last year, 0.4 fewer points than this contest's total.
- Milwaukee covered 44 times in 82 matchups with a spread last season.
- Miami compiled a 30-52-0 ATS record last season.
Heat and Bucks NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Heat
|+3000
|+1300
|-
|Bucks
|+400
|+175
|-
