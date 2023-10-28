Based on our computer projection model, the UCF Knights will defeat the West Virginia Mountaineers when the two teams come together at FBC Mortgage Stadium on Saturday, October 28, which starts at 12:00 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

UCF vs. West Virginia Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction West Virginia (+7) Under (60) UCF 30, West Virginia 29

Week 9 Big 12 Predictions

UCF Betting Info (2023)

Based on this game's moneyline, the Knights' implied win probability is 73.3%.

Against the spread, the Knights are 3-4-0 this season.

UCF is 2-1 ATS when playing as at least 7-point favorites.

Out of seven Knights games so far this year, five have hit the over.

The over/under for this game is 60 points, 1.8 more than the average point total for UCF games this season.

West Virginia Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Mountaineers based on the moneyline is 30.8%.

The Mountaineers' ATS record is 3-3-0 this season.

West Virginia is 1-1 against the spread when an underdog by 7 points or more this season.

The teams have hit the over in four of the Mountaineers' six games with a set total.

The average point total for the West Virginia this season is 8.7 points less than this game's over/under.

Knights vs. Mountaineers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed UCF 34.1 28.3 46.3 18.7 25 35.5 West Virginia 29.3 26.3 31.8 21 26 33.3

