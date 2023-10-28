Two of the nation's most prolific rushing attacks meet when the UCF Knights (3-4) take college football's fifth-ranked rushing offense into a matchup with the West Virginia Mountaineers (4-3), who have the No. 24 rushing offense, on Saturday, October 28, 2023. The Knights are 7-point favorites. The contest has a 60-point over/under.

UCF is putting up 34.1 points per game offensively this year (28th in the FBS), and is surrendering 28.3 points per game (91st) on defense. West Virginia ranks 63rd in the FBS with 29.3 points per game on offense, and it ranks 77th with 26.3 points given up per game on the defensive side of the ball.

UCF vs. West Virginia Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: FBC Mortgage Stadium

FBC Mortgage Stadium TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

UCF vs West Virginia Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline UCF -7 -110 -110 60 -110 -110 -275 +225

UCF Recent Performance

It's been a rough three-game stretch for the Knights, who rank -32-worst in total offense (412.3 yards per game) and 12th-worst in total defense (459.3 yards per game allowed) over their last three contests.

Despite sporting the 97th-ranked scoring offense over the last three games (28.7 points per game), the Knights rank -111-worst in scoring defense over that stretch (39.3 points conceded per game).

Over the previous three games, UCF ranks third-worst in passing offense (217 passing yards per game) and 16th-worst in passing defense (212.3 passing yards per game allowed).

Although the Knights rank -119-worst in run defense over the last three games (247 rushing yards surrendered), they've been better on the offensive side of the ball with 195.3 rushing yards per game (59th-ranked).

The Knights have one win against the spread and are 0-3 overall over their last three contests.

In UCF's past three games, it has gone over the total twice.

Week 9 Big 12 Betting Trends

UCF Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, UCF has posted a 3-4-0 record against the spread.

The Knights have been favored by 7 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in two of those matchups.

The teams have hit the over in five of UCF's seven games with a set total.

UCF has won two of the four games it was the moneyline favorite this season (50%).

UCF has played as a moneyline favorite of -275 or shorter in just two games this season, and it split 1-1.

The Knights have a 73.3% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

UCF Stats Leaders

Timmy McClain has racked up 1,008 yards (144 ypg) on 62-of-97 passing with nine touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 102 rushing yards (14.6 ypg) on 39 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

RJ Harvey has racked up 612 yards on 112 carries while finding paydirt six times. He's also caught 10 passes for 180 yards (25.7 per game) and two touchdowns through the air.

Johnny Richardson has collected 456 yards on 59 carries, scoring one time.

Javon Baker's team-leading 551 yards as a receiver have come on 26 receptions (out of 40 targets) with four touchdowns.

Kobe Hudson has caught 23 passes for 496 yards (70.9 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Xavier Townsend's 20 grabs have turned into 190 yards and two touchdowns.

Tre'mon Morris-Brash has collected six sacks to pace the team, while also recording 12 TFL and 29 tackles.

UCF's leading tackler, Jason Johnson, has 47 tackles and three TFL this year.

Corey Thornton has a team-high two interceptions to go along with 13 tackles and two passes defended.

