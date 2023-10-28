Tyler Herro and his Miami Heat teammates will hit the court versus the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.

In his previous game, a 119-111 loss versus the Celtics, Herro had 28 points, six rebounds and six assists.

We're going to look at Herro's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good predictions.

Tyler Herro Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Points Prop: Over 22.5 (-110)

Over 22.5 (-110) Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (+108)

Over 5.5 (+108) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (-145)

Over 3.5 (-145) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (-185)

Timberwolves 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Timberwolves conceded 115.8 points per game last season, 18th in the NBA.

Conceding 44.7 rebounds per game last season, the Timberwolves were 22nd in the NBA in that category.

The Timberwolves conceded 25.0 assists per contest last year (10th in the league).

Conceding 12.3 made three-pointers per game last season, the Timberwolves were 16th in the league in that category.

Tyler Herro vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/26/2022 34 14 2 8 0 0 3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.