Pac-12 opponents will clash when the No. 11 Oregon State Beavers (6-1) meet the Arizona Wildcats (4-3). Below, we highlight the odds and best bets for you.

When and Where is Oregon State vs. Arizona?

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Tucson, Arizona

Tucson, Arizona Venue: Arizona Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Oregon State 29, Arizona 28

Oregon State 29, Arizona 28 Oregon State has gone 5-1 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 83.3% of those games).

The Beavers have played five times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -155 or shorter, and earned a victory in each game.

This season, Arizona has been the underdog four times and won one of those games.

The Wildcats have a record of when they're set as an underdog of +130 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The Beavers have a 60.8% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Arizona (+3)



Arizona (+3) Oregon State has four wins in six games versus the spread this season.

The Beavers have an ATS record of 4-2 in their six games as a favorite of 3 points or more so far this season.

In Arizona's six games this year, it has five wins against the spread.

The Wildcats have always covered the spread this season when underdogs by 3 points or more in four chances.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (56.5)



Under (56.5) Oregon State and its opponents have combined to outscore Saturday's total of 56.5 points four times this season.

There has been just one game featuring Arizona this season with more combined scoring than Saturday's total of 56.5.

Together, the two teams combine for 70 points per game, 13.5 points more than the over/under of 56.5 for this game.

Splits Tables

Oregon State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 51.8 48.8 54.8 Implied Total AVG 30.8 30 31.7 ATS Record 4-2-0 2-1-0 2-1-0 Over/Under Record 4-2-0 1-2-0 3-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 5-1 3-0 2-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Arizona

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 62.2 61.5 62.5 Implied Total AVG 38.7 40.5 37.8 ATS Record 5-1-0 2-0-0 3-1-0 Over/Under Record 1-5-0 0-2-0 1-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-0 1-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-3 0-1 1-2

