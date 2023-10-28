ACC opponents meet when the Miami Hurricanes (5-2) and the Virginia Cavaliers (2-5) square off on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Miami (FL) has been surging on both offense and defense, ranking ninth-best in total offense (481.9 yards per game) and 21st-best in total defense (313.6 yards allowed per game). From an offensive angle, Virginia is putting up 361.3 total yards per game (88th-ranked). It ranks 94th in the FBS on the other side of the ball (395.6 total yards given up per game).

In the story below, we lay out all the info you need to watch this matchup on ACC Network.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Miami (FL) vs. Virginia Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Miami Gardens, Florida

Miami Gardens, Florida Venue: Hard Rock Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 9 Games

Miami (FL) vs. Virginia Key Statistics

Miami (FL) Virginia 481.9 (20th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 361.3 (100th) 313.6 (17th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 395.6 (76th) 193.9 (23rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 117.9 (105th) 288 (25th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 243.4 (55th) 13 (104th) Turnovers (Rank) 12 (89th) 12 (35th) Takeaways (Rank) 8 (93rd)

Miami (FL) Stats Leaders

Tyler Van Dyke has compiled 1,721 yards (245.9 ypg) on 129-of-183 passing with 16 touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season.

Henry Parrish Jr. has 452 rushing yards on 72 carries with four touchdowns.

Donald Chaney Jr. has been handed the ball 73 times this year and racked up 375 yards (53.6 per game) with two touchdowns.

Xavier Restrepo's 600 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 68 times and has registered 54 receptions and four touchdowns.

Jacolby George has put together a 467-yard season so far with five touchdowns, reeling in 31 passes on 42 targets.

Colbie Young has racked up 29 receptions for 394 yards, an average of 56.3 yards per game. He's scored four times as a receiver this season.

Virginia Stats Leaders

Anthony Colandrea has thrown for 923 yards on 61.8% passing while collecting five touchdown passes with six interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Perris Jones, has carried the ball 55 times for 302 yards (43.1 per game) with two touchdowns.

Kobe Pace has collected 241 yards (on 70 attempts) with one touchdown, while also grabbing 10 passes for 114 yards and two touchdowns.

Malik Washington leads his team with 783 receiving yards on 56 receptions with six touchdowns.

Malachi Fields has put up a 431-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught 32 passes on 55 targets.

Sackett Wood Jr. has racked up 123 reciving yards (17.6 ypg) this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Miami (FL) or Virginia gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.