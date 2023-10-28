Kyle Lowry plus his Miami Heat teammates match up versus the Minnesota Timberwolves at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Lowry, in his most recent time out, had 13 points, eight rebounds and five assists in a 119-111 loss to the Celtics.

With prop bets available for Lowry, let's look at some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Kyle Lowry Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Points Prop: Over 10.5 (-106)

Over 10.5 (-106) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-118)

Over 3.5 (-118) Assists Prop: Over 5.5 (-108)

Over 5.5 (-108) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-115)

Timberwolves 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Timberwolves were 18th in the league last season, allowing 115.8 points per game.

The Timberwolves allowed 44.7 rebounds on average last year, 22nd in the league.

In terms of assists, the Timberwolves were 10th in the NBA defensively last year, giving up 25 per contest.

Conceding 12.3 made three-pointers per game last season, the Timberwolves were 16th in the NBA in that category.

Kyle Lowry vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/26/2022 34 18 5 9 2 0 1 11/21/2022 44 21 5 9 4 2 3

