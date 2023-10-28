The Minnesota Timberwolves (0-1) take on the Miami Heat (1-1) on October 28, 2023.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Timberwolves and Heat, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Heat vs. Timberwolves Game Info

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Heat vs Timberwolves Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Heat Stats Insights

The Heat shot 46.0% from the field, 1.1% lower than the 47.1% the Timberwolves' opponents shot last season.

Miami went 23-10 when it shot higher than 47.1% from the field.

The Heat were the 27th-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA, and the Timberwolves finished 26th.

The Heat put up an average of 109.5 points per game last year, 6.3 fewer points than the 115.8 the Timberwolves allowed.

Miami put together an 18-4 record last season in games it scored more than 115.8 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Heat Home & Away Comparison

At home, the Heat scored 111.4 points per game last season, 3.9 more than they averaged on the road (107.5).

At home, the Heat gave up 110.2 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 109.3.

The Heat sunk the same number of 3-pointers at home as on the road (12.0 per game) last season, but they had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.0%) than away (32.9%).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Heat Injuries