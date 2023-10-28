The injury report for the Miami Heat (1-1) ahead of their game against the Minnesota Timberwolves (0-1) currently features three players on it. The matchup begins at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 from Target Center.

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Caleb Martin SF Questionable Knee 2.0 3.0 1.0 Josh Richardson SG Questionable Foot Haywood Highsmith SF Questionable Knee

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Today

Timberwolves Injuries: Jaylen Clark: Out (Achilles), Jaden McDaniels: Questionable (Calf)

Heat vs. Timberwolves Game Info

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: BSN and BSSUN

Heat vs. Timberwolves Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Timberwolves -4.5 218.5

