The Minnesota Timberwolves (0-1) play the Miami Heat (1-1) as 4.5-point favorites on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on BSN and BSSUN. The matchup's over/under is set at 218.5.

Heat vs. Timberwolves Odds & Info

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: BSN and BSSUN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Timberwolves -4.5 218.5

Heat Betting Records & Stats

Miami's games last season had a combined scoring total higher than 218.5 points 41 of 82 times.

Last season, Heat games resulted in an average scoring total of 219.3, which is 0.8 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

The Heat won 30 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 52 times.

Miami was underdogs in 23 games last season and won seven (30.4%) of those contests.

The Heat were 3-9 last season when entering a game as an underdog by +145 or more on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Miami has a 40.8% chance to win.

Heat vs Timberwolves Additional Info

Additional Heat Insights & Trends

In 2022-23 against the spread, the Heat had a lower winning percentage at home (.341, 14-27-0 record) than away (.390, 16-25-0).

Miami's games finished above the over/under more frequently at home (24 times out of 41) than away (17 of 41) last year.

The Heat put up 6.3 fewer points per game (109.5) than the Timberwolves allowed (115.8).

Miami put together a 13-9 ATS record and were 18-4 overall when scoring more than 115.8 points.

Heat vs. Timberwolves Point Insights (Last Season)

Heat Timberwolves 109.5 Points Scored (PG) 115.8 30 NBA Rank (PPG) 12 13-9 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 32-24 18-4 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 36-21 109.8 Points Allowed (PG) 115.8 2 NBA Rank (PAPG) 18 25-36 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 18-10 38-23 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 22-7

