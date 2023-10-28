The Miami Heat (1-0), on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Target Center, play the Minnesota Timberwolves (0-1). The game tips at 8:00 PM ET on BSN and BSSUN.

Heat vs. Timberwolves Game Information

Heat Players to Watch

Bam Adebayo collected 20.4 points, 9.2 boards and 3.2 assists last season, shooting 54% from the field.

Jimmy Butler put up 22.9 points, 5.3 assists and 5.9 rebounds.

Tyler Herro put up 20.1 points, 5.4 boards and 4.2 assists. At the other end, he put up 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Caleb Martin averaged 9.6 points, 1.6 assists and 4.8 boards.

Kyle Lowry put up 11.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists.

Timberwolves Players to Watch

Anthony Edwards collected 24.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists last season.

Last season, Rudy Gobert recorded an average of 13.4 points, 11.6 boards and 1.2 assists per game.

Kyle Anderson collected 9.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists. He also drained 50.9% of his shots from the field.

Jaden McDaniels put up 12.1 points, 3.9 boards and 1.9 assists. He drained 51.6% of his shots from the field and 39.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 triples per game.

Last season, Naz Reid recorded 11.5 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists. He made 53.6% of his shots from the field and 34.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 triples per game.

Heat vs. Timberwolves Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Timberwolves Heat 115.8 Points Avg. 109.5 115.8 Points Allowed Avg. 109.8 49% Field Goal % 46% 36.5% Three Point % 34.4%

