TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida is the setting for the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs' (7-0) matchup against the Florida Gators (5-2) on October 28, 2023, starting at 3:30 PM ET.

Georgia has been firing on all cylinders this year, ranking third-best in total offense (510 yards per game) and sixth-best in total defense (262.6 yards allowed per game). Florida's defense has been leading the charge for the team, as it ranks 17th-best in the FBS with 311.7 total yards ceded per contest. In terms of offense, it is putting up 421.7 total yards per game, which ranks 46th.

See more coverage below, including how to watch this matchup on CBS.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Florida vs. Georgia Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Jacksonville, Florida

Jacksonville, Florida Venue: TIAA Bank Field

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 9 Games

Florida vs. Georgia Key Statistics

Florida Georgia 421.7 (58th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 510 (9th) 311.7 (14th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 262.6 (5th) 144.9 (82nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 172.3 (48th) 276.9 (32nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 337.7 (5th) 6 (14th) Turnovers (Rank) 9 (49th) 4 (127th) Takeaways (Rank) 9 (78th)

Florida Stats Leaders

Graham Mertz has racked up 1,872 yards on 76.1% passing while tossing 12 touchdown passes with two interceptions this season.

Montrell Johnson has run the ball 85 times for 438 yards, with four touchdowns. He's also tacked on 18 catches for 128 yards and one touchdown.

Trevor Etienne has piled up 407 yards (on 69 carries) with three touchdowns.

Ricky Pearsall's 624 receiving yards (89.1 yards per game) lead the team. He has 43 catches on 56 targets with three touchdowns.

Eugene Wilson III has recorded 251 receiving yards (35.9 yards per game) and one touchdown on 26 receptions.

Arlis Boardingham's 18 catches (on 21 targets) have netted him 205 yards (29.3 ypg) and four touchdowns.

Georgia Stats Leaders

Carson Beck has compiled 2,152 yards (307.4 ypg) on 173-of-235 passing with 12 touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season.

Daijun Edwards has racked up 460 yards on 80 carries while finding the end zone six times as a runner.

Kendall Milton has been handed the ball 36 times this year and racked up 196 yards (28 per game) with three touchdowns.

Brock Bowers' 566 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 53 times and has totaled 41 catches and four touchdowns.

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint has caught 18 passes while averaging 47.6 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Dominic Lovett has been the target of 38 passes and compiled 31 receptions for 282 yards, an average of 40.3 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Georgia or Florida gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.