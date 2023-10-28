Oddsmakers massively favor the No. 4 Florida State Seminoles (7-0) when they visit the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-3) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 in a matchup between ACC rivals at Truist Field. Florida State is favored by 20.5 points. The contest has a point total of 52.

Florida State has been firing on all cylinders this year, as they rank fifth-best in scoring offense (41.6 points per game) and 21st-best in scoring defense (18.6 points allowed per game). With 23.1 points per game on offense, Wake Forest ranks 99th in the FBS. Defensively, it ranks 45th, surrendering 22.1 points per contest.

Florida State vs. Wake Forest Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Winston-Salem, North Carolina Venue: Truist Field

Truist Field TV Channel: ABC

Florida State vs Wake Forest Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Florida State -20.5 -115 -105 52 -110 -110 -1400 +800

Florida State Recent Performance

While the Seminoles have ranked -3-worst in total yards per game over the last three games (469), they rank 22nd-best on the defensive side of the ball (282.3 total yards allowed) over that time frame.

On top of a top-25 scoring offense over the last three games (13th-best with 39.3 points per game), the Seminoles also sport a top-25 scoring defense (13th-best with 13.3 points allowed per game) during that stretch.

Florida State ranks 69th in passing offense over the last three contests (260.7 passing yards per game), but it ranks seventh-best in passing defense over that stretch (105.7 passing yards per game surrendered).

Despite having the 46th-ranked run offense over the last three games (208.3 rushing yards per game), the Seminoles rank -50-worst in run defense over that time frame (176.7 rushing yards ceded per game).

In their past three contests, the Seminoles have two wins against the spread, and are 3-0 overall.

In Florida State's past three games, it has hit the over twice.

Florida State Betting Records & Stats

Florida State has gone 5-2-0 ATS this season.

The Seminoles have covered the spread once when favored by 20.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).

Florida State has hit the over in five of its seven games with a set total (71.4%).

Florida State has been favored on the moneyline a total of six times this season, and they've won each of those games.

Florida State has played three times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -1400 or shorter, and earned a victory in each game.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Seminoles a 93.3% chance to win.

Florida State Stats Leaders

Jordan Travis has 1,740 passing yards for Florida State, completing 65.6% of his passes and recording 15 touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 176 rushing yards (25.1 ypg) on 50 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

Trey Benson has 519 rushing yards on 77 carries with six touchdowns.

Lawrance Toafili has been handed the ball 35 times this year and racked up 251 yards (35.9 per game) with two touchdowns. He's also contributed in the passing game with 16 grabs for 132 yards and one touchdown.

Keon Coleman's team-high 472 yards as a receiver have come on 31 catches (out of 49 targets) with seven touchdowns.

Johnny Wilson has caught 25 passes for 415 yards (59.3 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Jaheim Bell has been the target of 33 passes and hauled in 22 receptions for 291 yards, an average of 41.6 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

Kalen DeLoach, the team's tackle and sacks leader, has amassed four sacks, three TFL and 36 tackles.

Jarrian Jones leads the team with one interception, while also recording 11 tackles and one pass defended.

