The No. 4 Florida State Seminoles (7-0) hit the road for an ACC battle against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-3) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Truist Field.

Florida State is totaling 443.7 yards per game offensively this year (27th in the FBS), and is allowing 350.1 yards per game (52nd) on the other side of the ball. With 23.1 points per game on offense, Wake Forest ranks 99th in the FBS. On defense, it ranks 45th, surrendering 22.1 points per contest.

Below in this story, we provide you all the info you need to know about how to see this game on ABC.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Florida State vs. Wake Forest Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Winston-Salem, North Carolina Venue: Truist Field

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 9 Games

Florida State vs. Wake Forest Key Statistics

Florida State Wake Forest 443.7 (41st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 361.4 (98th) 350.1 (41st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 366.9 (53rd) 173.7 (47th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 145.1 (81st) 270 (36th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 216.3 (84th) 4 (3rd) Turnovers (Rank) 15 (120th) 9 (78th) Takeaways (Rank) 10 (62nd)

Florida State Stats Leaders

Jordan Travis has 1,740 yards passing for Florida State, completing 65.6% of his passes and throwing 15 touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 176 rushing yards (25.1 ypg) on 50 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

Trey Benson has racked up 519 yards on 77 carries while finding the end zone six times.

This season, Lawrance Toafili has carried the ball 35 times for 251 yards (35.9 per game) and two touchdowns, while also racking up 132 yards through the air with one touchdown.

Keon Coleman's 472 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 49 times and has registered 31 catches and seven touchdowns.

Johnny Wilson has reeled in 25 passes while averaging 59.3 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Jaheim Bell's 22 grabs have turned into 291 yards and two touchdowns.

Wake Forest Stats Leaders

Mitch Griffis has thrown for 1,197 yards (171 per game) while completing 58.6% of his passes and recording nine touchdown passes with seven interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 79 yards .

The team's top rusher, Demond Claiborne, has carried the ball 99 times for 471 yards (67.3 per game) with five touchdowns.

Justice Ellison has been given 76 carries and totaled 348 yards.

Jahmal Banks has totaled 38 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 433 (61.9 yards per game). He's been targeted 59 times and has three touchdowns.

Taylor Morin has recorded 338 receiving yards (48.3 yards per game) and two touchdowns on 27 receptions.

Wesley Grimes' 16 grabs (on 33 targets) have netted him 299 yards (42.7 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Rep your team with officially licensed Florida State or Wake Forest gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.