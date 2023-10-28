Florida vs. Georgia Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, October 28
Our computer model predicts the Georgia Bulldogs will defeat the Florida Gators on Saturday, October 28 at 3:30 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at TIAA Bank Field, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Florida vs. Georgia Predictions and Picks
|ATS Pick
|Total Pick
|Score Prediction
|Florida (+14.5)
|Over (49.5)
|Georgia 29, Florida 22
Watch this game on Fubo
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Sign up at BetMGM using our link.
Week 9 SEC Predictions
Florida Betting Info (2023)
Looking to bet on Georgia vs. Florida? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Gators have a 18.2% chance to win.
- The Gators have a 3-3-0 record against the spread this year.
- Out of the Gators' six games with a set total, three have hit the over (50%).
- The average over/under for Florida games this year is 0.4 less points than the point total of 49.5 for this outing.
Georgia Betting Info (2023)
- The Bulldogs have an implied moneyline win probability of 86.7% in this game.
- The Bulldogs have won once against the spread this year.
- In games it has played as 14.5-point favorites or more, Georgia has an ATS record of 1-5.
- Out of seven Bulldogs games so far this season, four have hit the over.
- The point total average for Georgia games this season is 52.4, 2.9 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.
Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Gators vs. Bulldogs 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Georgia
|40.1
|14
|43.4
|11.6
|32
|20
|Florida
|29.1
|20
|34.5
|11
|22
|32
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.