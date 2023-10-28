In the game between the Florida A&M Rattlers and Prairie View A&M Panthers on Saturday, October 28 at 4:00 PM, our computer model expects the Rattlers to emerge victorious. Wanting projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Florida A&M vs. Prairie View A&M Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Florida A&M (-25.8) 45.9 Florida A&M 36, Prairie View A&M 10

Florida A&M Betting Info (2022)

The Rattlers went 8-2-0 ATS last season.

A total of four of Rattlers games last season went over the point total.

Prairie View A&M Betting Info (2022)

The Panthers put together a 6-5-0 ATS record last season.

The Panthers and their opponent combined to go over the point total five out of 11 times last year.

Rattlers vs. Panthers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Florida A&M 27.7 16.4 27.0 10.0 28.0 21.3 Prairie View A&M 18.1 35.0 23.5 28.5 15.0 38.3

