Daniil Medvedev vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Erste Bank Open
Daniil Medvedev (No. 3 ranking) will face Stefanos Tsitsipas (No. 7) in the semifinals of the Erste Bank Open on Saturday, October 28.
Against the underdog Tsitsipas (+210), Medvedev is favored (-275) to get to the final.
Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Daniil Medvedev vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas Match Information
- Tournament: The Erste Bank Open
- Round: Semifinals
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Wien, Wiener Stadthalle
- Location: Vienna, Austria
- Court Surface: Hard
Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Daniil Medvedev vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Daniil Medvedev has a 73.3% chance to win.
|Daniil Medvedev
|Stefanos Tsitsipas
|-275
|Odds to Win Match
|+210
|+220
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+750
|73.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|32.3%
|31.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|11.8%
|57.5
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|42.5
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Daniil Medvedev vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas Trends and Insights
- Medvedev defeated Karen Khachanov 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 in the quarterfinals on Friday.
- Tsitsipas will look to stay on track after a 7-6, 7-5 win over No. 77-ranked Borna Gojo in the quarterfinals on Friday.
- Through 79 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Medvedev has played 23.7 games per match (21.4 in best-of-three matches) and won 58.3% of them.
- Medvedev has played 56 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, and 22.4 games per match (20.8 in best-of-three matches).
- Tsitsipas is averaging 26.9 games per match (22.3 in best-of-three matches) through his 62 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, winning 54.6% of those games.
- Tsitsipas has averaged 26.0 games per match (21.8 in best-of-three matches) and 10.3 games per set in 32 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 54.7% of those games.
- Medvedev and Tsitsipas each have put up three wins in their head-to-head matchups. The pair last met on May 20, 2023, with Medvedev claiming the victory 7-5, 7-5.
- In terms of sets, Medvedev has secured 10 against Tsitsipas (55.6%), while Tsitsipas has captured eight.
- Medvedev and Tsitsipas have competed in 194 total games, and Medvedev has won more often, capturing 101 of them.
- In their six matches against each other, Medvedev and Tsitsipas are averaging 32.3 games and 3.0 sets.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.