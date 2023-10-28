At the end of the first round of the Maybank Championship, Ayaka Furue is currently eighth with a score of -6.

Maybank Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 26-28, 2023

October 26-28, 2023 Course: TPC Kuala Lumpur

TPC Kuala Lumpur Location: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Par: 72 / 6,596 yards

Ayaka Furue Insights

Over her last 20 rounds, Furue has shot better than par on 11 occasions, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and 13 rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has recorded a top-five score once and a top-10 score four times in her last 20 rounds.

Furue has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in four of her last 20 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 11 times.

Furue has finished in the top 10 once in her past five tournaments.

Furue has finished with a score better than the tournament average in three of her past five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

Furue has made the cut in 14 tournaments in a row.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 21 -5 275 0 21 5 8 $1.5M

Maybank Championship Insights and Stats

In the past year, the Tour has played on courses with an average length of 7,007 yards, 411 yards longer than the 6,596-yard par 72 at this week's tournament.

Golfers at TPC Kuala Lumpur have averaged a score of -6 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -4 in the past year.

The average course Furue has played in the past year has been 28 yards shorter than the 6,596 yards TPC Kuala Lumpur will be at for this event.

Events she has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -2. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -6.

Furue's Last Time Out

Furue finished in the 17th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the BMW Ladies Championship , with an average of 3.13 strokes.

She averaged 3.80 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the BMW Ladies Championship , which was strong enough to land her in the 97th percentile among all competitors on par 4s (the tournament average was 3.97).

Furue was better than 56% of the golfers at the BMW Ladies Championship on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.69 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.75.

Furue carded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the BMW Ladies Championship , worse than the field average of 2.6.

On the 16 par-3s at the BMW Ladies Championship , Furue carded four bogeys or worse (the field averaged 2.4).

Furue's 13 birdies or better on par-4s at the BMW Ladies Championship were more than the field average of 7.3.

In that most recent tournament, Furue had a bogey or worse on five of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 6.0).

Furue finished the BMW Ladies Championship registering a birdie or better on five par-5 holes, equal to the field's average on the 16 par-5s.

The field at the BMW Ladies Championship averaged 1.2 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Furue finished without one.

All statistics in this article reflect Furue's performance prior to the 2023 Maybank Championship.

