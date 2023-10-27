Markelle Fultz and his Orlando Magic teammates will match up versus the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.

In his last time out, a 116-86 win over the Rockets, Fultz tallied 10 points and three steals.

In this article we will dive into Fultz's prop bets, using stats to help you make good selections.

Markelle Fultz Prop Bets vs. the Trail Blazers

Points Prop: Over 13.5 (-114)

Over 13.5 (-114) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-114)

Over 3.5 (-114) Assists Prop: Over 5.5 (+112)

Trail Blazers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Trail Blazers were 23rd in the league last season, giving up 117.4 points per game.

The Trail Blazers conceded 43.2 rebounds on average last season, 14th in the league.

The Trail Blazers gave up 27 assists per game last season (worst in the league).

The Trail Blazers were the 18th-ranked team in the league in terms of allowing three-pointers last year, giving up 12.5 makes per game.

Markelle Fultz vs. the Trail Blazers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/5/2023 35 15 5 8 0 0 4 1/10/2023 37 18 3 7 0 0 1

