The Orlando Magic (1-0) take the court against the Portland Trail Blazers (0-1) on October 27, 2023.

Magic vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

Moda Center in Portland, Oregon TV: Bally Sports

Magic vs Trail Blazers Additional Info

Magic Stats Insights

The Magic made 47.0% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.1 percentage points lower than the Trail Blazers allowed to their opponents (49.1%).

In games Orlando shot better than 49.1% from the field, it went 21-11 overall.

The Magic were the 16th-ranked rebounding team in the NBA, and the Trail Blazers ranked 28th.

Last year, the 111.4 points per game the Magic put up were 6.0 fewer points than the Trail Blazers gave up (117.4).

Orlando went 13-8 last season when scoring more than 117.4 points.

Magic Home & Away Comparison

The Magic put up 114.3 points per game last year in home games, which was 5.8 more points than they averaged away from home (108.5).

At home, Orlando allowed 1.5 more points per game (114.7) than when playing on the road (113.2).

When it comes to three-point shooting, the Magic performed better at home last year, sinking 11.1 treys per game with a 36.6% three-point percentage, compared to 10.4 threes per game and a 32.7% three-point percentage in road games.

