How to Watch the Magic vs. Trail Blazers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 27
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Orlando Magic (1-0) take the court against the Portland Trail Blazers (0-1) on October 27, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Trail Blazers and Magic, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Magic vs. Trail Blazers Game Info
- When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon
Magic vs Trail Blazers Additional Info
|Magic vs Trail Blazers Injury Report
|Magic vs Trail Blazers Odds/Over/Under
|Magic vs Trail Blazers Betting Trends & Stats
|Magic vs Trail Blazers Prediction
Magic Stats Insights
- The Magic made 47.0% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.1 percentage points lower than the Trail Blazers allowed to their opponents (49.1%).
- In games Orlando shot better than 49.1% from the field, it went 21-11 overall.
- The Magic were the 16th-ranked rebounding team in the NBA, and the Trail Blazers ranked 28th.
- Last year, the 111.4 points per game the Magic put up were 6.0 fewer points than the Trail Blazers gave up (117.4).
- Orlando went 13-8 last season when scoring more than 117.4 points.
Magic Home & Away Comparison
- The Magic put up 114.3 points per game last year in home games, which was 5.8 more points than they averaged away from home (108.5).
- At home, Orlando allowed 1.5 more points per game (114.7) than when playing on the road (113.2).
- When it comes to three-point shooting, the Magic performed better at home last year, sinking 11.1 treys per game with a 36.6% three-point percentage, compared to 10.4 threes per game and a 32.7% three-point percentage in road games.
Magic Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Kevon Harris
|Out
|Knee
