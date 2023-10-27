Magic vs. Trail Blazers Injury Report Today - October 27
As they prepare for a game against the Portland Trail Blazers (0-1), the Orlando Magic (1-0) currently are monitoring just one player on the injury report. The game tips at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, October 27 at Moda Center.
Magic vs Trail Blazers Additional Info
Orlando Magic Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Kevon Harris
|SG
|Out
|Knee
Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report Today
Trail Blazers Injuries: Ishmail Wainright: Out (Calf), Anfernee Simons: Questionable (Thumb)
Magic vs. Trail Blazers Game Info
- When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon
- TV: ROOT Sports NW, ROOT Sports NW+, and BSFL
Magic vs. Trail Blazers Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Magic
|-2.5
|222.5
