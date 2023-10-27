As they prepare for a game against the Portland Trail Blazers (0-1), the Orlando Magic (1-0) currently are monitoring just one player on the injury report. The game tips at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, October 27 at Moda Center.

Magic vs Trail Blazers Additional Info

Orlando Magic Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kevon Harris SG Out Knee

Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report Today

Trail Blazers Injuries: Ishmail Wainright: Out (Calf), Anfernee Simons: Questionable (Thumb)

Magic vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

Moda Center in Portland, Oregon TV: ROOT Sports NW, ROOT Sports NW+, and BSFL

ROOT Sports NW, ROOT Sports NW+, and BSFL

Magic vs. Trail Blazers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Magic -2.5 222.5

