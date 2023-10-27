The Portland Trail Blazers (0-1), on Friday, October 27, 2023 at Moda Center, take on the Orlando Magic (1-0). The game tips at 10:00 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW, ROOT Sports NW+, and BSFL.

Magic vs. Trail Blazers Game Information

Game Day: Friday, October 27

Friday, October 27 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Favorite: Magic (-2.5)

Magic (-2.5) Total: 223.5

223.5 TV: ROOT Sports NW, ROOT Sports NW+, BSFL

Magic Players to Watch

Paolo Banchero collected 20.0 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists last season. He also sank 42.7% of his shots from the floor and 29.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 triples per game.

Franz Wagner averaged 18.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists. He made 48.5% of his shots from the floor and 36.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 treys per game.

Markelle Fultz's numbers last season were 14.0 points, 3.9 boards and 5.7 assists per contest. He sank 51.4% of his shots from the floor.

Wendell Carter Jr. posted 15.2 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists. He drained 52.6% of his shots from the floor and 35.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 treys per contest.

Cole Anthony averaged 13.0 points, 4.8 boards and 3.9 assists per contest, plus 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

Deandre Ayton's numbers last season were 18.0 points, 10.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest, shooting 58.9% from the floor (ninth in NBA).

Jerami Grant recorded 20.5 points, 4.5 boards and 2.4 assists last season, shooting 47.5% from the floor and 40.0% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Anfernee Simons posted 21.1 points last season, plus 4.1 assists and 2.6 boards.

Malcolm Brogdon's numbers last season were 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest, shooting 48.4% from the field and 44.4% from downtown (third in league), with an average of 2.0 made treys.

Shaedon Sharpe put up 9.9 points, 1.2 assists and 3.0 boards.

Magic vs. Trail Blazers Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Magic Trail Blazers 111.4 Points Avg. 113.4 114.0 Points Allowed Avg. 117.4 47.0% Field Goal % 47.4% 34.6% Three Point % 36.5%

