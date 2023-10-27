The Orlando Magic (1-0) take on the Portland Trail Blazers (0-1) as just 2.5-point favorites on Friday, October 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW, ROOT Sports NW+, and BSFL.

Magic vs. Trail Blazers Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW, ROOT Sports NW+, and BSFL

ROOT Sports NW, ROOT Sports NW+, and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon Venue: Moda Center

Magic vs. Trail Blazers Score Prediction

Prediction: Magic 112 - Trail Blazers 106

Magic vs Trail Blazers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Magic vs. Trail Blazers

Pick ATS: Magic (- 2.5)

Magic (- 2.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Magic (-6.0)

Magic (-6.0) Pick OU: Under (223.5)



Under (223.5) Computer Predicted Total: 218.0

Magic Performance Insights

The Magic were the fifth-worst squad in the league in points scored (111.4 per game) and 15th in points allowed (114.0) last year.

On the glass, Orlando was 16th in the league in rebounds (43.2 per game) last year. It was seventh in rebounds allowed (42.0 per game).

The Magic were fifth-worst in the league in assists (23.2 per game) last season.

Orlando was 24th in the league in turnovers per game (14.4) and 10th in turnovers forced (14.1) last season.

At 10.8 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 34.6% from beyond the arc last year, the Magic were 24th and 24th in the league, respectively, in those categories.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.